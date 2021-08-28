Kanye West and Drake’s beef flared up last week after the former dissed him during a guest verse on Trippie Redd’s “Betrayal.” The act seemingly led to West posting and deleting Drake’s address to his Toronto mansion, which for the record was already public information. It’s no telling where the back and forth will head next, but the beef has now extended to the rappers’ fans as West’s South Shore Chicago childhood home was visited by Drake fans.

Three signs were left at the GOOD Music rapper’s former house that dissed him, promoted Drake’s upcoming album Certified Lover Boy, and took a shot at Justin LaBoy.

Kanye West’s childhood home is vandalized by Drake fans pic.twitter.com/ZsgxRPE7QN — 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙙. (@StrappedHH) August 28, 2021

Each of the signs were placed against an individual step at West’s childhood home. Top to bottom they read: “45 44 burnt out,” referencing Drake’s lyrics from “Betrayal,” “F*ck Justin LaBoy,” who’s helped promote West’s upcoming album Donda, and “CLB coming soon.” For what it’s worth, it should be easy to repair this “vandalism” as throwing out the signs will return the home to its normal state.

Last year, West purchased the home for $225,000 and is currently in the process of renovating it. A replica of the house was also at the center of his most recent listening event for Donda. As for Drake, the rapper recently announced that Certified Lover Boy would arrive on September 3. On Friday morning, the rapper “hacked” an episode of SportsCenter on ESPN to share the news. It comes as Donda is rumored to finally drop alongside Certified Lover Boy on September 3.

You can take a look at the “vandalism” in the post above.