Who Is Featured On Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs?’

Drake‘s new album For All The Dogs was rumored to come out last month and then it didn’t. It’s now slated for release September 22, and the anticipation is only building.

Fans want to know who’s on the album. Wednesday (September 13), the rapper teased a new single with SZA with an Instagram post. Lil Yachty spoke about working on the record. Thursday (September 14), Drake began teasing the track “IDGAF,” with features Yeat. Nicki Minaj has confirmed that she’ll be on the album, as well as Bad Bunny.

About the album, Lil Yachty explained, “It sounds current, you know? It sounds very current,” he said. “It’s interesting, it’s coming together a lot better than I thought when I — I just had a talk with him a couple days ago in Vancouver and I was like, ‘Man…’ I was a little worried, ’cause I have a lot of the songs, I don’t have all of ’em, I have a lot of ’em though. And I was just like, ‘Man, I just don’t know if it’s — how are you gon’ put this together? Because it’s a lot of great songs but they don’t really — in my brain, I was like, they didn’t really sound together. And then we had a talk about it and he explained to me his thought process about it. And we drove somewhere, we drove to that video shoot which was like an hour away, and we listened to it, and it makes sense now.”