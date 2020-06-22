All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie — Artist 2.0 Last Friday, A Boogie became the latest artist to capitalize off of the polarizing trend of deluxe albums with the newest version of his Artist 2.0 project. He followed up the February project with nine more melodic tracks, including an intro with his three-year-old Melody. Tee Grizzley — The Smartest

Tee Grizzley served up another batch of raw rap with a Detroit bounce on The Smartest, his latest mixtape. The 17-track project has features from Big Sean, Lil Baby, Lil Keed, and Meek Mill, who featured on the surging “Lions and Eagles.”

Young Chris — “Yellow Flag” Feat. Wale During the same weekend that Wale released his The Imperfect Storm EP, his collaboration with Young Chris also dropped. The two took turns rhyming skillfully over a gentle sample, veering from romance to their upbringing, and everything in between. 3OhBlack — “Hollup” Feat. MoneyBagg Yo & Tay Keith 3OhBlack has fun with the different connotations of “Hollup” on his latest track, where MoneyBagg Yo also drops some confident bars over fluttery keys.

42 Dugg — “Habit (Remix)” Feat. MoneyBagg Yo MoneyBagg Yo also made an appearance on the remix to Detroit rapper 42 Dugg’s energetic “Habit” track, a track from Dugg’s Young And Turnt project. Fredo Bang — “Receipts” Fredo Bang calls out the phonies on “Receipts,” letting us know he’s well aware of everyone who talks up things they’re not about — especially his fellow rappers.

Casanova — “Red Light” Feat. Smoove’L It’s a BK thing on “Red Light,” where Casanova and up-and-comer Smoove’L take turns crooning about the trials of the streets over moody 808-driven production. Smokepurrp — Florida Jit

Smokepurrp delayed his Florida Jit album multiple times out of respect for the current social climate. The Florida rhymer finally released the album this week, right in time for the official start of summer. The project features Rick Ross, Denzel Curry, Young Nudy, and partner-in-thyme Lil Pump, who helps kick off the album right on the quaking “Off My Chest.”

Calboy — “Brand New” Feat. King Von Chicago MCs Calboy and King Von have impressive chemistry that they once again displayed on “Brand New,” where they both had fun with their flows over a filtered, slinky production. Rockie Fresh & Casey Veggies — “Demeanor” Feat. Currensy Rockie Fresh and Casey Veggies are set to reprise their Fresh Veggies project. They offered a preview of what to expect with “Demeanor,” a smooth, interstellar production tailormade for both men to get luxuriant alongside Currensy.

Flo Milli — “Like That B*tch” Flo Milli is preparing to drop her Ho, Why Is You Here? EP next month. She dropped her flaunty “Like That B*tch” single, where she displays her charismatic mic presence and lets the competition know they aren’t seeing her. Vince Ash — “Vito” “Vito” is a charging track where Hammond, Indiana MC Vince Ash shows off his domineering mic presence and lets us know, “I’m the company I keep but stand alone as a G.”