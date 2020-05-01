French Montana Enlists Tory Lanez For His Bouncy New Single, ‘Cold’

French Montana and Tory Lanez are a pair of cocky underdogs who’ve made waves during the coronavirus quarantine, so it’s only natural they would team up to bring fans’ focus back to where it should be — on the music. French — who stirred up controversy with his insistence that he has more hits than Kendrick Lamar — enlisted Tory for the summery single, “Cold.” In contrast to its title, the upbeat song is based on a warm, crispy beat, with lyrics that praise the two rappers’ favorite things: Women and jewelry.

It’s a nice, palate-cleansing party song that serves as a double reminder that while both French and Tory are good at getting attention with their online antics, they’re equally good at making fun, lighthearted rap songs. Both may have needed it, thanks to the results of some of their social media shenanigans. French found himself embroiled in beef with former favored collaborator Young Thug after responding poorly to Thug’s incredulous reaction to his Kendrick Lamar comments, while Tory was temporarily tossed from Instagram after this Quarantine Radio stream got a little too raunchy. Tory also took some heat for breaking social distance protocols for a visit with Megan Thee Stallion, who incidentally was one of Montana’s well-wishers when he found himself hospitalized last year. French was also sued for sexual battery alongside an employee who was accused of drugging a woman.

Listen to French Montana’s “Cold” featuring Tory Lanez above.