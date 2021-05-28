While Future shared two projects last year with Pluto X Baby Pluto, his joint project with Lil Uzi Vert, and High Off Life, his best contributions in 2020 came in the form of guest appearances. Joining names like Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Pop Smoke, and more for very strong features, the rapper impressed listeners throughout the year and it seems like Future’s agenda is the same this year. Evidence of this comes on “Nobody Special,” his new track with Hotboii. The track finds the pair speaking against an exclusive relationship in love. Both rappers declare, “I break hearts, I’m a problem, you ain’t gon’ want the fade” and later add, “You nobody special, I feel all these girls the same.”

“Nobody Special” joins a growing list of collaborations Future has done this year. Prior to working with Hotboii, Future stood beside 24kGoldn in the video for their “Company” track, an effort that arrived after he flashed his jewels (and dissed Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter) with 42 Dugg on “Maybach.” He also worked with Moneybagg Yo on “Hard For The Next.” As for solo music from Future, fans will have to wait a bit to get their hands on that, but in the meantime, they can look forward to watching him headline the third day of Rolling Loud’s Los Angeles festival.

Press play on the video above to hear the new track.