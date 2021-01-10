Grimes Confirms She Tested Positive For COVID-19

While many eyes were on the political landscape in the United States, it should be noted that last week was one of the most active weeks in terms of coronavirus cases across the country. California has one of the country’s highest coronavirus case rates and according to the LA Times, one in five Los Angeles residents have tested positive for it. Unfortunately, Grimes is one of the individuals who received a diagnosis for the virus. The singer shared the news in a post to her Instagram story that read, “Finally got COVID but weirdly enjoying the DayQuil fever dream … 2021.”

Grimes also used the announcement to shout out SZA for her most recent single, “Good Days.” She showed love to the song with the planet, white heart, sparkle, dragon, and moon emojis. Her announcement comes after she released a Rave Edition of Miss Anthtropocene, an album she shared with her fans last year.

The project reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart. It also reached No. 4 on Billboard Alternative albums chart. Prior to that, she dropped her poppy and ethereal track, “Delicate Weapon,” which appeared on the newly-released Cyberpunk 2077 video game.

Other notable people from the music world that have recently tested positive for the virus include Jeremih, Ashanti, Mustard, and 03 Greedo.