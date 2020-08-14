Guapdad 4000 has found his way to stay productive and in the face of his fans throughout the coronavirus pandemic. In a year that has seen him produced his Rona Raps series and his Platinum Falcon, Vol. 1 EP, Guapdad adds more content to that list with his new Platinum Falcon Returns EP. Equipped with six songs, the EP includes all of his releases from this past summer, including his “Lil Scammer That Could” collaboration with Denzel Curry, while also supplying a new track in “Hairless Horseman” with Boogie.

On his first collaboration between Guapdad and Boogie, the Oakland native comes through with yet another West Coast collaboration, something his Rona Raps produced multiple times. Over chilled production, Guapdad and Boogie offer their best bars laced with metaphors for the enjoyment of their fans. Guapdad leads the way, holding nothing back with bars like, “These days I’m killing gods, I had to get that across.” As for Boogie, the Compton rapper comes through with his own raps about his current life and the thoughts that swarm his mind.

Guapdad’s latest single concludes nearly two months of singles that included his Deanté Hitchcock-featured “Orgasm Full Of Pain” and his most recent release, “Deadly Assassination Summer Squad.”

Platinum Falcon Returns is out now via TWNSHP, LLC. Get it here.

