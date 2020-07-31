At this point in 2020, the only person who will stop Guapdad 4000 is himself. The Oakland-bred artist has been one of the few acts to weather the storm that is the coronavirus pandemic and consistently deliver content to his fans. In addition to his Platinum Falcon Tape Vol. 1 project and his Rona Raps series, Guapdad has delivered quality singles to his fans over the quarantine and he does it once again thanks to his latest release.

Calling on newcomer TyFontaine, Guapdad arrives with “Choppa Talk.” Contrary to his previous releases, which have been either hard-hitting or comical, even both at times, Guapdad lowers the energy and lets his vocals shine for the new single. Giving TyFontaine the spotlight for verse of his own, Guapdad details his attempts to escape the pains of life through love, liquor, and weed. While admitting his inability to “tell what’s wrong from right,” he also questions the faults of his previous lover, asking why they departed when their love had not run its course.

“Choppa Talk” arrives on the backend of a string of singles Guapdad has shared over the past month, which includes “Lil Scammer That Could” with Denzel Curry, “No Home For The Brave,” and “Orgasm Full Of Pain” with Deante Hitchcock.

Listen to “Choppa Talk” above.

Guapdad 4000 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.