Gunna takes inspiration from one of the foundational pop culture moments of the ’90s in his new video for “Rodeo Dr.” Directed by Spike Jordan, the video finds the rapper in the midst of a shopping spree on the titular Los Angeles retail strip, after a lunch at an Italian restaurant. As he and his driver leave — in a white Ford Bronco, naturally — they inspire a chase scene that sees fans flagging them down on the freeway, with girls flashing them and giving out their phone numbers and fans holding up signs touting their love for Gunna.

While Gunna’s return to the spotlight might not have been quite as triumphant as he depicts it here, he did appear to receive a warmer reception than might have been predicted by an observer perusing social media immediately after his release from jail earlier this year. While he fended off accusations of “snitching” on Young Thug — who, again, fans maintain hasn’t actually committed any criminal activities, so what’s there to tell? — Gunna’s album, A Gift & A Curse, was a commercial success, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Meanwhile, singles “Bread & Butter” and “Fukumean” were also warmly received — particularly the latter, which appears in a credits sequence in the “Rodeo Dr” video — and videos for “Alright” and “Back To The Moon” have accumulated millions of views on YouTube.

Watch Gunna’s “Rodeo Dr” video above.

Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.