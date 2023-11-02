What Was Ice Spice’s Halloween Costume?

Ice Spice has been under a microscope for a year-plus, tracing back to the TikTok virality and eventual pop cultural ubiquity of “Munch.” The Bronx, New York rapper’s appearances at the 2023 Met Gala and, most recently, the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live were widely applauded. But Ice Spice’s Halloween costume? Not across the board — although it made Uproxx’s “Best Halloween Costumes From Music Artists” list.

Ice Spice performed as Betty Boop during the annual Power 105.1 Powerhouse concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. She posted an Instagram carousel alongside the caption, “guess who ;*,” with the symbols presumably meant to convey a winky, kissing face.

As Ice Spice left the stage, she caught something thrown at her and smacked her bare booty. After the show, Ice Spice posted a photo of a King James Bible to her since-expired Instagram Story, writing, “why a fan gave me a bible after the show [laughing-crying emoji].”

While there were plenty of supportive comments on Ice Spice’s Instagram post, it would appear that Nikki D, the first-ever woman rapper signed to Def Jam, agreed with the anonymous Bible-gifting fan. She posted a video of Ice Spice’s performance alongside the unnecessarily critical caption, “Oh come TF on!!! You mean to tell me, this is true talent.. the Female genre of hip hop today is the ‘prostitution era’, fight me!! Notice the ONLY 2x’s the crowd reacts.. during the familiar ‘munch line’ and when she turns around to show her ass!! She’s one of the top female rappers out at the ‘moment’.. where’s her show production, rehearsal, and for god sake PLEASE STOP singing over those studio vocals it’s not a live show at that point. Can someone have @icespice manager get at me, this girl got 5 minutes left, and y’all gone blow it!!!”

For those unaware, Betty Boop is an iconic animated character dating created in the 1930s “as an archetype of Jazz Age culture,” according to Smithsonian Magazine. As seen on the official Betty Boop Instagram page, Jasmine Amy Rogers is set to star as Betty Boop in Boop! The Betty Boop Musical on Broadway at CIBC Theatre in Chicago from November 19 to December 24. Let’s all let ourselves imagine a scenario in which Ice Spice serves as Rogers’ standby.