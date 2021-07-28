IDK is flying high after the release of his second album USee4Yourself, sharing the tour dates for his tour supporting the project along with the new video for its standout song, “Dogs Don’t Die.”

In the video, IDK shows off his fashion sense and newly attained level of wealth, rocking a black suit/white tee shirt/Jordan IV combination (along with his ever-present durag) in the back of a Maybach while cruising through the California desert with a lady friend.

In addition to dropping the new album, IDK recently launched a music business program at Harvard and signed a deal with Nike, resulting in him having a few excess pairs to give out in his neighborhood. The album, which is both his most commercially appealing and musically adventurous project yet, contains features with Young Thug and MF DOOM.

Watch the “Dogs Don’t Lie” video above and see the USee4Yourself tour dates below. USee4Yourself is out now via Warner. Get it here.

11/28 -– Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11/2 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne

11/3 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile – Second Stage

11/5 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hal

11/6 — Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco

11/9 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade-Purgatory Stage

11/11 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

11/15 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

11/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

11/26 — Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

IDK is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.