Lil Nas X already shared his unofficial remix of “FTCU.” While there has not been any confirmation that Minaj plans to drop an “FTCU” remix featuring Lil Nas X, what about Rihanna?

Nicki Minaj’s album Pink Friday 2 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated December 23, and as per Billboard , Minaj has 14 songs currently charting on the Hot 100. One of them is “FTCU” at No. 42. But the more significant achievement is arguably that Rihanna liked the song enough to dance to it at her latest Fenty X Puma launch event on Monday, December 18.

Is Rihanna On Nicki Minaj’s Album ‘Pink Friday 2 (Gag City Deluxe)’?

On Wednesday evening, December 20, Minaj re-posted the above clip of Rihanna dancing to “FTCU.” She wrote atop the video on her Instagram Story, “The full gag city deluxe ain’t coming out until Queen Rih send her vocals. POW @badgirlriri [three heart hands emojis].”

Make of that what you will. Minaj’s 24-track Pink Friday 2 (Gag City Deluxe) is already available for download via her official website, but a Rihanna verse? In this economy? If Rihanna, who famously hasn’t released an album since 2016’s Anti, sees Minaj’s post and takes it seriously, Minaj would have no other choice but to retroactively add to Pink Friday 2 (Gag City Deluxe). Gag City would implode.

Minaj’s recently announced Pink Friday 2 World Tour — which she’s also calling “The #GagCity Tour” — is scheduled to kick off on March 1, 2024 in Oakland, California. See all of the dates here.