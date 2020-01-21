J Cole’s Five Grammy Nominations Are A Result Of Embracing Hip-Hop’s Evolution

It looked like J. Cole was about to go war with rap’s new school two years ago. The Fayetteville, North Carolina artist boasts one of hip-hop’s most extremist fanbases. They prop his aspirational, traditionalist-appeasing catalog up as the beacon of so-called “real hip-hop,” and pit him against all they deem unholy to the rap gods.

That needless comparison engendered friction with artists like Lil Pump and Smokepurrp, who sniped back at hip-hop purists by declaring “f*ck J. Cole” online and in song. Cole retorted with KOD’s “1985,” a song many perceived as a diss to Pump and an entire scene of artists popularly demeaned as “mumble rappers.”

But instead of letting the controversy linger, Cole did the smartest thing for everyone involved: he sat down and talked to Pump. They came to an understanding, and Cole admitted that he at one point felt “afraid” about the new wave of SoundCloud rappers taking over hip-hop. It takes true emotional intelligence for someone to identify that their ire stems from fear, and even more maturity to attempt to reconcile it.

Once Cole embraced 808s, he became prosperous with them. KOD’s “ATM” became his highest-charting hit. 2019’s “Middle Child” soon supplanted that, and is nominated for a 2020 Best Rap Performance Grammy. His soulful “A Lot” collaboration with 21 Savage is Grammy-nominated for Best Rap Song. He also executive produced Young Thug’s So Much Fun album, and their “The London” collaboration (with Travis Scott) is nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance. Cole went from a solitary creative process to inviting a who’s who to Atlanta for Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 sessions, and the album is up for Best Rap Album. The album’s “Down Bad,” featuring Dreamville-signees Bas, JID and Earthgang is nominated for Best Rap Performance.

Without even releasing a solo album, Cole was nominated for five Grammys this year. It’s well-known that Cole doesn’t actually care about the Grammys, but his bevy of nominations are an impressive feat that can be attributed to embracing change, letting go of ego and building connections outside of his immediate network, things many veteran acts are fearful to do.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a superstar-level musician with the humility to sign artists capable of releasing better albums than them, but Cole has given chances without a second thought at Dreamville — and they’re winning for it. Ari Lennox is an R&B favorite. And the sky is the limit for JID and Earthgang especially, two acts who have been favorably compared to stalwarts like Kendrick Lamar and Outkast, respectively. If either act achieves even half the accolades of those icons, Cole can take as long as he needs to between albums because he’ll be eating good.

“Down Bad,” which also features Dreamville artist Bas and rising rapper Young Nudy, is a chief example of their talents. Each artist takes turns going in over producer Pluss’ fusion of sharp 808s with a searing glissando reminiscent of Public Enemy’s “Rebel Without A Pause.” It’s a bridge-building composition that exemplifies Cole and his crew’s desire to explore a modern sound while infusing it with classic elements.