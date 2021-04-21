Since releasing her Chilombo album in early 2020, Jhene Aiko has steadily released music videos for its various songs. Now she’s finally getting around to dropping one for “Tryna Smoke,” which she did in honor of 4/20. It finds Aiko surrounded by some friends, including Big Sean, as they gather in a That 70’s Show-esque circle to prepare for a smoke session. After testing out the weed, Aiko and friends spark up to enjoy the rest of their night.

Previous Chilombo tracks to get the video treatment include “Born Tired,” “10K Hours,” ‘Speak,” and “Summer 2020.” The 20-track album — which grew to be 29 songs after a deluxe reissue — seemed to be her most well-received effort, landing her a trio of Grammy nominations earlier this year. The album was featured in Best Progressive R&B Album and Album Of The Year categories, while “Lightning & Thunder,” her collaboration with John Legend, was nominated for Best R&B Performance.

On top of that, Aiko recently celebrated the tenth anniversary of her breakout mixtape, Sailing Soul(s), by re-releasing it to streaming services with additional songs. She also joined Ty Dolla Sign, Saweetie, and Big Sean for recent collaborations over the past few months.

Press play on the “Tryna Smoke” video above.

