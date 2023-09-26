Here Is Kali Uchis’ ‘Red Moon In Venus Tour’ Setlist

If you are a fan of “I Wish You Roses” singer Kali Uchis, you only have a few chances to catch her live before the year ends. To finish out her live performances, the celebration of her latest album, Red Moon In Venus, Kali will conclude her Red Moon In Venus Tour on the United States’ West Coast. Tonight (September 26), the recording artist will take the Oakland Arena stage in Oakland, California, with special guest Tokischa.

With several projects in Kali’s multi-language discography, what records will she perform live? View the Red Moon In Venus Pt. II setlist according to Setlist.FM below. Underneath that, you will see the remaining tour dates.

1. “Muñekita”

2. “See You Again” (Tyler The Creator cover)

3. “Moonlight”

4. “Worth the Wait”

5. “Fantasy”

6. “La Luz (Fín)”

7. “Rica y Apretadita” (El General cover)

8. “Salvaje” (Gastam feat. Héctor ‘El Father’ y Don Omar cover)

9. “Labios Mordidos”

10. “Papi Chulo / Muñekita” (Lorna cover)

11. “Fue Mejor”

12. “Diabla/Te Mata”

13. “Speed

14. Just a Stranger

15. Piensa en mi(Grupo Mojado cover)

16. “Dame Beso / Muévete” (Unreleased song)

17. “Dead to Me”

18. “Loner”

19. “Blue”

20. “Moral Conscience”

21. “Sad Girlz Luv Money” (Amaarae cover)

22. “Not Too Late (Interlude)”

23. “Melting”

24. “Quiero Sentirme Bien”

25. “Hasta Cuando”

26. “No EresTu (Soy Yo)”

27. “Endlessly”

28. “Happy Now”

29. “I Wish You Roses”

30. “After the Storm”

31. “Telepatía”

09/26 — Oakland, California @ Oakland Arena

09/29 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

09/30 — Los Angeles, California @ Hollywood Bowl

10/01 — San Bernardino, California @ Yaamava Theater

10/03 — El Paso, Texas @ UTEP Don Haskins Center