Yesterday (October 9), Kanye West made waves when he tweeted, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

This came after Ye shared some similarly anti-Semitic thoughts on Instagram. Both Instagram and Twitter responded by suspending the rapper from their platforms. Now, Jack Antonoff, a Jewish person, has offered his own reaction, sharing a tweet late last night (October 9) that reads simply, “Kanye a little b*tch.”

Antonoff has shown he’s not afraid to get into some beef online. After Gorillaz’s Damon Albarn claimed earlier this year that Taylor Swift doesn’t write her own songs, Antonoff, a Swift collaborator, tweeted, “i’ve never met damon albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs taylor writes and brings in. herb.”

In a later podcast interview, Antonoff said, “I don’t mind talking sh*t, this or that, but I don’t like it when artists take almost this Trumpian approach of just making things up. I don’t care if Damon Albarn or anyone likes or doesn’t like something. But to unequivocally make a statement that isn’t true, that you actually have no idea about, and not to get too deep on it, but isn’t that kind of everything that’s wrong with our world at the moment? Is just people talking about sh*t at they have no clue about?”

