Last month, Key Glock returned with some help from Young Dolph for his third project in a little over twelve months. The new effort was the Memphis rappers’ Dum And Dummer 2, the sequel to the pair’s 2019 joint album. Just a little over two weeks after the project’s release, Key Glock has released a laidback video for “Move Around,” one of five new solo tracks from Glock. Here, the rapper posts up by his Lamborghini truck to deliver cold lyrics about the fame and wealth he’s accumulating over his career.

While the arrival of Dum And Dummer 2 was big one for fans of both rappers, it came with some unfortunate news about the former. “I hope y’all enjoying the new mixtape, it’s my last project putting out,” Dolph revealed in an Instagram post. “I wasn’t gonna tell y’all but i thought y’all should know im done with music. ENJOY.” Last summer he publicly contemplated retirement, but he changed his mind, returning with his last solo album, Rich Slave. The duo has also delivered music videos for “Aspen,” Dummest And The Dummest,” “Penguins,” and more.

Watch the “Move Around” video above.

Dum And Dummer 2 is out now via Paper Route Empire. Get it here.