Latto has been riding “Big Energy,” her 777 single that peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, since its late-2021 release.

As Uproxx’s December 2021 cover star, Latto explained how she discovered she had unknowingly sampled Tom Tom Club’s “Genius Of Love” and, by extension, Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy.” She said, “I was like, ‘You know what? I ain’t even going to put that pressure on myself. I’m going to put my own taste on it, take it or leave it, whatever.'”

Nobody was thinking about Carey or Tom Tom Club when Latto took the stage in a velvet bodysuit and brought “Big Energy” to Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party in Miami, airing live on NBC and streaming on Peacock, on Saturday night, December 31.

Latto’s last performance look of the year 😍 pic.twitter.com/g3oR26WI04 — Latto’s Destiny🎀 (fan) (@LattosDestiny) January 1, 2023

you know @Latto had to bring the BIG BIG energy to the party!! #MileysNewYearsEveParty pic.twitter.com/r2BqNIYSX1 — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 1, 2023

It marked Latto’s last performance of 2022. She was busy through the back half of the year while serving as the opener on Lizzo’s Special Tour, a role she will continue to hold for the 2023 Special 2our leg.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party was co-hosted by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton. They delivered a flawless medley of “Wrecking Ball” and “I Will Always Love You,” while other musical guests included David Byrne, Fletcher, Paris Hilton, Rae Sremmurd, Sia, and more. The two-hour special also revealed that Cyrus will drop her new single, “Flowers” on January 13, which happens to be Liam Hemsworth’s birthday.

