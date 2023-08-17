Leon Thomas was first introduced to people as the actor who played Andre in the Nickelodeon hit TV shows Victorious and Sam & Cat. Even through those series, it was clear that Thomas was immensely talented. Over the years, he’s gone on to write and produce songs for some of the industry’s biggest names like Ariana Grande, Drake, Rick Ross, Kehlani, and more. Now, the spotlight is on him as he prepares to release his debut album Electric Dusk. The project is one that Thomas has been working on for some time. Uproxx was even able to catch up with him in 2022 in an interview to talk about the project. Now, Electric Dusk is just hours from coming out so here’s everything you need to know about it.

Release Date Electric Dusk is be released on August 18 via EZMNY Records and Motown Records. It will be Thomas’ official debut album and follow-up to his 2018 project Genesis. You can pre-save it here. Tracklist You can view the tracklist for Electric Dusk below. 1. “Slow Down”

2. “X-Rated” Feat. Benny The Butcher

3. “Blue Hundreds”

4. “Love Jones” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign

5. “Sneak”

6. “My Will”

7. “Breaking Point”

8. “Crash & Burn”

9. “Fade To Black”

10. “Socialite”

11. “Treasure In The Hills”

12.”Breaking Point (Remix)” Feat. Victoria Monét Features Through the 12 songs on Electric Dusk, Leon Thomas recruits features from Benny Butcher, Ty Dolla Sign, and Victoria Monét. Benny The Butcher appears on the album’s lead single, “X-Rated” while Ty Dolla Sign, who created the EZMNY Records imprint that Thomas is signed to, is featured on “Love Jones.” Lastly, Victoria Monét contributed to a remix of “Breaking Point,” a stand-out single from the album.