All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Jack Harlow coming through with a surprise and Coi Leray confidently asserting herself. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Jack Harlow — “They Don’t Love It” A few days ago, Jack Harlow popped up out of nowhere to announce a new album, Jackman. The project dropped a couple days later and made waves, both for its shirtless album cover and for “They Don’t Love It,” which had fans debating Harlow’s place in hip-hop history. Coi Leray — “My Body” Latto name-dropped Leray in a song recently, and while the latter rapper was initially upset about the reference to her body, she later admitted she may have blown the situation out of proportion. Her figure was back in focus last week on “My Body,” and Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes that on the track, “Leray takes ownership of her sexuality, paying no mind to what any sex shamers have to say.”

Rico Nasty — “Turn It Up” Following 2022’s Las Ruinas, Rico Nasty has kept busy in 2023. She dropped “Turn It Up” last week and it’s an aggressive, in-your-face tune that oozes confidence (and comes with an entertaining video). The National — “The Alcott” Feat. Taylor Swift The overlap in the Venn diagram of the Taylor Swift and The National universes has expanded significantly over the past few years. Both Aaron Dessner and the band more broadly have collaborated with the pop star, and now Swift returns the favor on the latest from The National, “The Alcott.” The new track is a slow-burning duet on which Matt Berninger’s deeper voice and Swift’s lighter vocals are beautifully complementary.

Thundercat and Tame Impala — “No More Lies” Thundercat popped up on Gorillaz’s single “Cracker Island” last year and now he’s back with a new collaboration. This time, he’s teamed up with Tame Impala on “No More Lies.” Predictably given who’s involved, it’s a properly psychedelic tune with a strong groove. Beach House — “Become” On last month’s Record Store Day, Beach House dropped Become, a vinyl-only EP featuring a handful of outtakes from the Once Twice Melody sessions. Fans without a turntable can now listen, too, as the band ended the project’s vinyl exclusivity and brought the project to streaming.

Labrinth and Zendaya — “The Feels” Zendaya is very much acting-focused these days, but she got back in the music saddle last week. She linked up with Labrinth on “The Feels,” an entrancing and enveloping duet that’ll have fans wanting her to get back in the studio more often. Lil Baby — “Go Hard” Potential Kardashian kurse be damned, Lil Baby came through with some quality last week with “Go Hard.” Uproxx’s Aaron Williams analyzes, “The new track is vintage Lil Baby, with a string of breathless verses in which he insists he ‘Need a Nike deal how I’m runnin’ sh*t’ and that he’s ‘savin’ the ghetto,’ framed by yet another relentless hook asserting he’s ‘back goin’ hard again”'(a running theme in his music).”