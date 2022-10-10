It’s only Lil Baby this week. It’s Only Me, the Atlanta rapper’s highly anticipated third studio album and followup to 2020’s acclaimed My Turn, is set to drop Friday (October 14), and Baby ramped up the hype today (October 10) by releasing the boastful single “Heyy” along with an Ivan Berrios-directed music video.

In the video, Baby is surrounded by stacks of cash and beautiful women in a dimly lit room. He flaunts the luxuries he’s earned for himself — name-dropping Bottega, Brabus, and Maybach — and isn’t shy to share his wealth. Most importantly, he ensures everybody knows that his success won’t be fleeting, “I’m feeling like a kid again / They thought I got lucky last time / F*ck it, I’m back on that sh*t again.”

Fans saw firsthand what Baby had to overcome to build this empire in Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby, his intimate Karam Gill-directed Amazon Prime Video documentary that premiered at the Tribeca Festival.

The It’s Only Me era began to take shape with singles “Right On,” “In A Minute,” “Frozen,” and “Detox.” The album includes an eye-popping 23 tracks and features from EST Gee, Future, Fridayy, Jeremih, Nardo Wick, Pooh Shiesty, Rylo Rodriguez, and Young Thug.

Watch the “Heyy” video above.