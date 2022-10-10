Everything To Know About Lil Baby’s ‘It’s Only Me’ Album

This Friday, October 14, Lil Baby is set to release his third studio album, It’s Only Me after a rollout campaign that included the singles “Right On,” “In A Minute,” “Frozen,” and “Detox.” The Atlanta rapper also shared the album’s cover image last month, which features an illustrated rendering of the popular hip-hop Mount Rushmore meme in which all four faces belong to Baby himself — a clever response to last summer’s fan protest of his inclusion over such Atlanta rap mainstays as Ludacris, Outkast, T.I., and more. The album is 23 songs with seven features, and he doesn’t plan on releasing a deluxe version.

Lil Baby kicked off the rollout for It’s Only Me this spring with the cryptic tweet, “It’s Gone Be A Nastyyyy Summer.” He also posted on Instagram, “This Summer Mine.” Since then, not only did he release a steady stream of his own singles but he also appeared as a featured artist in songs from the likes of Ed Sheeran (“2Step“), Future (“Like Me“), 42 Dugg (“U-Digg“), Nav (“Never Sleep“), and DJ Khaled (“Staying Alive” with Drake and “Big Time” with Future). He also dropped the documentary Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby detailing his rise to stardom, received an ASCAP songwriting award and a humanitarian award from the Black Music Action Coalition, and features in new ads for Call Of Duty and Beats By Dre.

It’s Only Me is out 10/14 via Quality Control/UMG.