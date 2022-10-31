Lil Baby put his foot down as one of the best rappers in the game with It’s Only Me, his third No. 1 album, but Baby isn’t too proud to learn from GloRilla. The two stars were in Greensboro, North Carolina over the weekend for North Carolina A&T State University’s Homecoming. Baby headlined the Aggie Homecoming Concert. Glo served as a special guest alongside Nardo Wick and Uproxx’s August cover star Chlöe.

Presumably backstage, GloRilla took a moment to try and teach Baby to perfect “Memphis Jookin,” which has become her signature dance since she broke through with “FNF (Let’s Go)” earlier this year. Baby is a little awkward at first, but Glo’s enthusiastic encouragement gets him in the right groove. “You ready,” she exclaimed, beaming like a proud mom.

The dance has been sweeping the NFL, too. The Philadelphia Eagles used it to celebrate their opening touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football two weeks ago. Yesterday (October 30), GloRilla reposted video to her Instagram Story of Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert each hitting the Memphis Jookin in the end zone, too.

GloRilla’s banner 2022 will continue with Anyways, Life’s Great…, which is due on November 11.