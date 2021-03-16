Lil Durk And King Von’s ‘Jump’ Video Highlights The OTF Crew Chemistry

While King Von‘s posthumous appearance on the new video for “Jump” is an obvious highlight, the clip also displays the chemistry that runs throughout Lil Durk‘s OTF crew. Fellow Only The Family members Booka600 and Memo600 set things off with a give-and-go verse showing off their complementary mindsets, then Von and Durk bat cleanup. In the video, Booka and Memo hold down a gangsta house party, while Von and Durk’s half of the song soundtracks an apparent midnight meeting between two twitchy gangs.

“Jump” is the latest posthumous appearance of the late King Von, who was killed in Atlanta after being shot in a nightclub parking lot during a fistfight. While Durk has put forth a heroic effort to keep his friend’s music at the forefront of pop culture, releasing the “Still Trappin” video as one of the singles from his album The Voice, Von verses became a hot commodity shortly after his death even without Durk. Fivio Foreign and PNB Rock both included appearances from Von on recent releases, while Von’s album Welcome To O-Block spawned the posthumous single “Armed & Dangerous.”

“Jump” also constitutes one of Von’s three appearances on the new OTF compilation, Loyal Bros, which was released earlier this month. The project also features cameos from some of rap’s biggest names, including Lil Uzi Vert, Tee Grizzley, and rising star Foogiano. You can listen to it here. ‘

Watch the “Jump” video above.