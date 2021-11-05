Lil Durk has never been one to go too long without releasing a new project to his supporters. In fact, in the last five years, the Chicago rapper has dropped six mixtapes and five albums, including Voice Of The Heroes, his joint project with Lil Baby which they released earlier this year. Just months after that album arrived, Lil Durk is already preparing his next body of work. He teased it on his Instagram Story through an image of a whiteboard which revealed that its title would be 7220. He also captioned the image, “7220 coming soon,” adding, “The voice in album mode.” A message on the whiteboard promised the project would contain “anthems and no skips.”

Die-hard Durk fans pointed out that the album’s title is a part of Durk’s grandmother’s house, where he used to live with a number of his family members. The announcement comes after a string of guest appearances that the rapper shared over the past few months. He joined EST Gee on Moneybagg Yo’s “Switches & Dracs” and connected with G Herbo and 21 Savage for a remix of Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke??” He also partied with Future in FaZe Kaysan’s video for “Made A Way.”

In news not related to music Durk has or will release, he previously announced that he will go back to school in order to receive his high school diploma. “I’m going to get my high school diploma,” he wrote on Twitter. “I want to challenge myself on my goals and real life situations.”

You can view a screenshot of his Instagram Story post about 7220 above.