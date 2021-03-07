There’s something to be said for the hot streak Lil Durk is currently working on right now. It dates back to his May 2020 album, Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 and thanks to his succeeding releases, the Chicago rapper recently earned a chance to perform on a recent episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. On his appearance, he performed a medley of “Stay Down” and “Still Trappin,” which can both be found on the deluxe release of The Voice.

Beginning with “Stay Down,” Durk delivers his verse on the song before 6lack steps on stage to sing the song’s hook as well as his verse. Once he finishes, Durk returns to centerstage and transitions into a performance of “Still Trappin.” The song features a guest verse from King Von, recorded before he was tragically killed in an Atlanta shooting back in November. Continuing to honor the rapper who he referred to as his “twin,” Durk performed the song and let Von’s verse play.

The performance after Durk released his Loyal Bros compilation with his Only The Family crew. The 23-track effort includes features from Tee Grizzley, EST Gee, Foogiano, Booka600, Memo600, and others. It also comes after he joined Coi Leray for a “No More Parties” remix and hinted at a possible joint album with Lil Baby.

You can watch the performance above.