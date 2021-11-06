Lil Durk is preparing to drop a new album, and his latest single suggests it could be a good one. The Chicago rapper released his new song “Lion Eyes” on Friday, which came with a new music video as well. It captures Durk in his home while he shows off his collection of watches, jewelry, and hundred-dollar bills. He also flaunts his video game skills. The track is the second that Durk’s released in recent weeks after “Pissed Me Off,” dropped last month.

The new song also arrives after Durk announced his next album. He posted an image of a whiteboard to his Instagram Story where he wrote, “7220 coming soon,” adding, “The voice [is] in album mode.” Durk also made sure to let his followers know that the upcoming project will be filled with “anthems and no skips.”

“Lion Eyes” also arrives after a view guest features from Durk. He and EST Gee recently joined Moneybagg Yo’s “Switches & Dracs” and connected with G Herbo and 21 Savage for a remix of Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke??.”

Durk also expressed his desire to go back to school. “I’m going to get my high school diploma,” he wrote on Twitter. “I want to challenge myself on my goals and real life situations.”

You can watch the video for “Lion Eyes” above.