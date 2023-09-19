Who Is Opening Lil Tjay’s ‘Beat The Odds Tour?’

Fivio Foreign Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign is best known for his collaborations with late drill rap vanguard Pop Smoke, as well as high-profile collabs with the likes of Drake, Kanye West, Lil Baby, and Quavo. After being featured in the 2020 XXL Freshman Class, he released his debut album, B.I.B.L.E. in 2022, debuting at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 chart. Dej Loaf Blog era fave Dej Loaf first came to national prominence in 2014 with the release of her second mixtape, Sell Sole, and its single “Try Me.” She was signed to Columbia Records, but after years of delays, split from the label to independently release Sell Sole II in 2020. Since then, the Detroit native has made regular appearances as a coveted features artist for artists like Doe Boy and Tyla Yaweh.

Skilla Baby Another Detroit rapper, Skill Baby is protege of Sada Baby, whose work ethic is every bit as uncompromising as his contemporaries like Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg. After releasing two projects in 2022, he followed up this year with the Controversy mixtape alongside fellow Motor City rapper Tee Grizzley. Joony Hailing from Maryland, Joony sing-raps over soulful and occasionally haunting beats, venting about life and relationships. He’s quite prolific; his latest album, Sh*tumss, dropped in May, just a year after his last, Pretty In Black. You can catch him on Tjay’s London, Birmingham, and Glasgow dates.

Dina Ayada Dina Ayada is a rapper and singer from Morocco who has built an impressive following on moody songs like “Miles Away” and “Games.” There isn’t a whole lot of info about her yet, but she’s got an intriguing sound and a cool look that could lead to more growth in the future. She’s billed on the UK dates of the tour. Killy A Canadian rapper of mixed Bajan and Filipino heritage, he’s already gotten Drake’s attention, and released an impressive collection of projects in just the six short years since his debut in 2017. His latest, K3 is less than a week old as of this writing. He’ll be joining Tjay on his Canadian dates.