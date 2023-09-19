Who Is Opening Lil Tjay’s ‘Beat The Odds Tour?’

In just two days, Lil Tjay will launch the Beat The Odds Tour — his first since 2021, when he toured his second album, Destined 2 Win. Since then, he’s recovered after being shot seven times during a failed robbery attempt in New Jersey last June, and released his third studio album, 222, this July.
Tjay will be joined on this tour by a slew of artists, including frequent collaborator Fivio Foreign, Dej Loaf, and rising stars Skilla Baby, Joony, Dina Ayada, Killy, Lithe, and Karri. See below for more info about the Beat The Odds Tour openers.
Fivio Foreign
Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign is best known for his collaborations with late drill rap vanguard Pop Smoke, as well as high-profile collabs with the likes of Drake, Kanye West, Lil Baby, and Quavo. After being featured in the 2020 XXL Freshman Class, he released his debut album, B.I.B.L.E. in 2022, debuting at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Dej Loaf
Blog era fave Dej Loaf first came to national prominence in 2014 with the release of her second mixtape, Sell Sole, and its single “Try Me.” She was signed to Columbia Records, but after years of delays, split from the label to independently release Sell Sole II in 2020. Since then, the Detroit native has made regular appearances as a coveted features artist for artists like Doe Boy and Tyla Yaweh.
Skilla Baby
Another Detroit rapper, Skill Baby is protege of Sada Baby, whose work ethic is every bit as uncompromising as his contemporaries like Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg. After releasing two projects in 2022, he followed up this year with the Controversy mixtape alongside fellow Motor City rapper Tee Grizzley.
Joony
Hailing from Maryland, Joony sing-raps over soulful and occasionally haunting beats, venting about life and relationships. He’s quite prolific; his latest album, Sh*tumss, dropped in May, just a year after his last, Pretty In Black. You can catch him on Tjay’s London, Birmingham, and Glasgow dates.
Dina Ayada
Dina Ayada is a rapper and singer from Morocco who has built an impressive following on moody songs like “Miles Away” and “Games.” There isn’t a whole lot of info about her yet, but she’s got an intriguing sound and a cool look that could lead to more growth in the future. She’s billed on the UK dates of the tour.
Killy
A Canadian rapper of mixed Bajan and Filipino heritage, he’s already gotten Drake’s attention, and released an impressive collection of projects in just the six short years since his debut in 2017. His latest, K3 is less than a week old as of this writing. He’ll be joining Tjay on his Canadian dates.
Lithe
When the tour swings around to Australia, local singer Lithe will join, performing popular tracks like “Lot Of Love,” “Pessimist,” and “Hold Out.”
Karri
The tour’s West Coast swing will see rising San Francisco R&B singer Karri tag along. His latest release is the four-song EP, Only U.
