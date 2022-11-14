Lionel Richie is getting all his flowers. On November 5, Lenny Kravitz inducted him into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and Richie was joined on stage during the ceremony to perform with Dave Grohl. This Sunday, November 20, Richie will be back at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater for the 2022 American Music Awards. He is this year’s recipient of the Icon Award.

This morning (November 14), the AMAs shared that Charlie Puth and Stevie Wonder “will take the stage to honor” Richie by performing a medley of his biggest hits, while Ari Lennox “will also join the celebration.”

🎤 @StevieWonder and @charlieputh will take the stage to honor @LionelRichie and perform a medley of our 2022 Icon Award recipient's hit songs 🎤 ✨ @AriLennox will also join the celebration of #IconLionel's monumental musical career ✨ SUNDAY at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork 📺 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/BNqKPMs5iF — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 14, 2022

The Hollywood Reporter relayed earlier this month that Richie, a 17-time AMA winner, is “the only artist in history to be featured on the AMAs stage in every decade since the show’s inception.”

Richie also provided THR with a statement acknowledging his Icon Award honor: “I’m immensely grateful for a career that has taken me to places I never imagined that I’d go, from arenas worldwide to studio sets to the AMA stage. I can recall one of the first times I got to perform at the AMAs. It was to sing ‘We Are the World’ among the most iconic musicians of my generation, so it is surreal to be receiving this recognition 36 years later.”

The 2022 AMAs will air on ABC on November 20 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

