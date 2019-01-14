Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of January 14.

Thursday, January 17

KRS-One @ Whisky A Go Go [Tickets]

KRS-One released The World Is Mind in 2017 and just last summer the legendary rapper was spotted in the studio with the one and only Dr. Dre checking out some beats. He even appeared in season two of Luke Cage on Netflix. This year, the Teacha is touring all over the world and fans are looking forward to whatever became of his recording session with Dre.

Friday, January 18

Dave East @ Echoplex [Tickets]

Harlem’s own Dave East unleashed his Paranoia 2 mixtape as a prelude to his forthcoming debut album in 2018. The 15-song project hit No. 60 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 39 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. The Nas affiliate is currently on his North American Get It How I Live tour, giving Los Angeles fans an opportunity to catch him at the Echoplex along with some special opening guests.

Nao @ The Novo [Tickets]

East London R&B-funk artist Nao released her sophomore effort Saturn in October and the album did pretty well, hitting No. 2 on the UK R&B charts. Saturn includes fan favorites such as “Drive And Disconnect” and the SiR-assisted “Make It Out Alive.” As Nao makes her way around America, she’s bringing captivating, R&B singer Xavier Omar with her.

Saturday, January 19

TLC @ Microsoft Theatre LA Live [Tickets]

TLC is reportedly the highest-selling female R&B group of all-time and is undisputedly one of the greatest musical trios coming out of the ’90s. Comprising of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Rozanda “Chilli” Thomas and the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, the iconic group sold over 65 million records worldwide and produced memorable hits such as “No Scrubs” and the Grammy-winning single “Waterfalls.” Although Left Eye has passed on to the other side, she remains by their side in spirit as they continue hitting stages across the nation performing all the cuts TLC fans love and adore.

iHeartRadio ALTer EGO 2019 @ The Forum [Tickets]

This is year two of iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO show and this time around fans get the opportunity to see Twenty One Pilots, The Killers, Muse, Weezer, Rise Against, Bishop Riggs and The Revivalists all under one arena roof. Even if eager fans are unable to make this year’s ALTer EGO show, iHeartRadio will be broadcasting the concert live to their more than 70 rock and alternative stations.

Sunday, January 19

Winner @ Hollywood Palladium [Tickets]

The K-Pop explosion is in full-effect and South Korean boy band Winner is slated to take over Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium this weekend. Members Jinwoo, Seunghoon, Mino and Seungyoon will hit the stage to perform buzzing cuts off their 2018 studio album Everyday, which landed at No. 6 on the Billboard World Albums chart.