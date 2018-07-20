Atlantic/Columbia/Getty

The Pulse is the Uproxx Music guide to the best new albums, mixtapes, and other music releases that matter this week. Find our complete list of the records coming out in July here.

The rumors that Chance The Rapper would be dropping an album this week were exaggerated, but not greatly so: An album didn’t come, but he did effectively release an EP by sharing four singles on the same day. Other hip-hop figures took up the task of releasing legitimate records, though, including Buddy, The Internet, and DRAM. The indie world was also represented, thanks to releases from Wild Pink, Meg Myers, and Ty Segall.

Chance The Rapper — “65th & Ingleside,” “Wala Cam,” “Workout,” and “I Might Need Security”

Chance The Rapper makes summers better, so it’s a good thing that he’s back with a batch of tunes fit for the season, all four of which live in the optimistic hip-hop groove that Chance has done so well for years now.

The Internet — Hive Mind

A lot of things have happened for the group and its members since their previous album Ego Death, so they return into the fold with a newfound maturity that results in a confidence that permeates this soulful and funky record.

DRAM — That’s A Girls Name

Over the course of three songs, DRAM (real name Shelley Massenburg-Smith) shows off his versatility on the easy listening “Best Hugs,” the jazzy R&B of “WWYD?,” and the funky “Sundress.”