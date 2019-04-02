All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week saw Billie Eilish establish herself as an essential young voice in both the rock and pop realms, Sky Ferreira offer up her much anticipated new single, and Modest Mouse prove that they can still wow people through pure force. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new indie music.

Billie Eilish — When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Not since Lorde has a teen pop star had this much hype. Of course, Billie Eilish is hard to compare to Lorde or any other rising artists because her aesthetic and sensibility seems so much her own, the kind of fully-formed vision that most artists take a career to cultivate. With her long-awaited debut album now available for the world, it’s Billie’s time to shine.

Sky Ferreira — “Downhill Lullaby”

One of the most anticipated returns of the year has finally come. Sky Ferreira has been promising new music for years, and with “Downhill Lullaby,” fans a paid off with gorgeous orchestration and subdued vocal performance. The vocals are pushed pretty far down in the mix, but the song is anchored by Sky’s impeccable taste, letting the production and aesthetic be the star.

