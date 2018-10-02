All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week offered up a long-awaited tune from Robyn, a standout solo tune from Wilco leader Jeff Tweedy, and a Pinegrove record that attempts to overcome the scandal surrounding it. It was a pretty great week for indie music.

Restorations –- LP5000

Philly band Restorations can draw their lineage to bands like The Gaslight Anthem or even that band’s biggest influence, Bruce Springsteen. And in taking four years between their excellent last album, LP3, and their great new one, LP5000, the band has managed to keep things feeling immediate and lean, crafting a collection of songs that is as earnest as it is anthemic. In his interview with the band, Steven Hyden notes “Restorations have pared-down to the essentials — the wall of guitars, the jackhammer rhythm section, and Loudon’s emotionally direct storytelling. They sound leaner, and more determined, than ever.”

Pinegrove — Skylight

Pinegrove’s new album, Skylight, follows a year off for the band after songwriter Evan Stephens Hall followed through with therapy after allegations of sexual coercion. Whether or not their audience is ready for the band to return remains to be seen, but Skylight remains a smart and undeniably well-crafted document of the band from before their scandal.