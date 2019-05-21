All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week saw The National return with the most ambitious album of their career, Alex Lahey delivering a pop-punk gem, and Ryan Pollie sharing his self-titled statement of healing. There’s just so much good stuff to sift through.

The National — I Am Easy To Find

If you do the math, The National’s catalogue of eight albums in eighteen years means that the Cincinnati/New York indie legends have produced an album every, like, 2.25 years. For their latest, the band wanted to try something new, releasing the new music in conjunction with a short film from director Mike Mills (20th Century Women), resulting in a product that felt more like an all-encompassing art project than just another album rollout. Writing about the album for Uproxx, Philip Cosores said that The National exists “as a more fluid concept than a traditional quintet, on a record that’s impressive ambition is matched by its execution.”

Alex Lahey — The Best Of Luck Club

It’s always kind of mind-blowing when an artist plays all the instruments on their records. Remember when you found out that Prince played all 27 instruments on his debut album?! That’s exactly what Alex Lahey has done with her latest, crafting a record chock full of hooks for days that feels nothing short of world-conquering, according to Steven Hyden’s review for Uproxx.