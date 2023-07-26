Here Are The Newport Folk Festival Set Times For 2023

The Newport Folk Festival is coming up this weekend. After making tickets more accessible for fans, the Rhode Island festival is sure to be a great experience this year. With artists like Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, Angel Olsen, and Aimee Mann, the lineup is stacked.

The experience takes place from July 28 to 30, and the music is split into four stages: the Fort Stage, the Quad Stage, the Harbor Stage, and the Foundation Stage. Check out the full set times below, organized by stages.