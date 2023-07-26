Here Are The Newport Folk Festival Set Times For 2023

The Newport Folk Festival is coming up this weekend. After making tickets more accessible for fans, the Rhode Island festival is sure to be a great experience this year. With artists like Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, Angel Olsen, and Aimee Mann, the lineup is stacked.
The experience takes place from July 28 to 30, and the music is split into four stages: the Fort Stage, the Quad Stage, the Harbor Stage, and the Foundation Stage. Check out the full set times below, organized by stages.
Fort Stage
Friday, July 28
11:25-11:55 — Laden Valley
12:25-1:20 — Eastern Medicine Singers with Yonatan Gat and Lee Ranaldo
1:50-2:50 — Del Water Gap
3:20-4:20 — Caamp
4:55-5:55 — Maggie Rogers
6:30-7:45 — My Morning Jacket
Saturday, July 29
11:25-11:55 — The Huntress And The Holder Of Hands
12:25-1:20 — Danielle Ponder
1:50-2:50 — The Backseat Lovers
3:20-4:20 — Goose
4:55-5:55 — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
6:30-7:45 — Jon Batiste & Friends
Sunday, July 30
11:25-11:55 — Dan Blakeslee
12:25-1:20 — The Earls Of Leicester
1:45-2:45 — Black Opry Revue
3:15-4:15 — Los Lobos & Friends 50th Anniversary
4:55-5:55 — Lana Del Rey
6:30-7:45 — Billy Strings
Quad Stage
Friday, July 28
11:05-11:50 — Free Range
12:15-1:05 — The Beths
1:30-2:20 — Mdou Moctar
2:50-3:40 — Thee Sacred Souls
4:10-5:10 — Nickel Creek
5:40-6:40 — Noah Kahan
Saturday, July 29
11:05-11:50 — Orchestra Gold
12:15-1:05 — Nanna
1:30-2:20 — Bartees Strange
2:50-3:40 — The Hold Steady
4:10-5:05 — Angel Olsen
5:35-6:35 — Turnpike Troubadours
Sunday, July 30
11:05-11:50 — The Harlem Gospel Travelers
12:15-1:05 — Jupiter And Okwess
1:30-2:20 — Madison Cunningham
2:50-3:40 — Remi Wolf
4:05-5:05 — Gregory Alan Isakov
5:35-6:35 — Folk Family Revue feat. Robert Ellis, Beau Bedford & Phil Cook
Harbor Stage
Friday, July 28
11:00-11:40 — Ron Gallo
12:00-12:45 — Peter One
1:10-2:00 — Bella White
2:25-3:20 — Slaughter Beach, Dog
3:45-4:40 — The Heavy Heavy
5:05-6:05 — Heavy Make Up
Saturday, July 29
11:00-11:40 — Willi Carlisle
12:00-12:45 — Jaime Wyatt
1:10-2:00 — Alice Phoebe Lou
2:25-3:20 — Indigo De Souza
3:45-4:40 — John Oates featuring Guthrie Trapp
5:05-6:05 — Aimee Mann
Sunday, July 30
11:00-11:40 — Senora May
12:00-12:45 — Sumbuck
1:10-2:00 — Abraham Alexander
2:25-3:10 — Mereba
3:45-4:40 — M. Ward
5:05-6:05 — Dawn Landes & Friends Perform The Liberated Woman’s Songbook
Foundation Stage
Friday, July 28
10:00-11:00 — Open Mic
11:00-11:25 — Joan Caddell & The Midnight Choir
11:55-12:20 — Rainbow Girls
1:20-1:45 — Choir School Of Newport County With Special Guests
2:50-3:15 — Sistastrings
4:20-4:45 — Mon Rovia
Saturday, July 29
10:00-11:00 — Open Mic
11:00-11:25 — The Gospel Of The Hold Steady: In Conversation With Ryan Walsh
11:55-12:20 — Chance Emerson
1:20-1:45 — Jobi Riccio
2:50-3:15 — Adam Gaffney
4:20-4:45 — Erin Rae
10:00-11:00 — Open Mic
11:00-11:25 — Sheroes Radio
11:55-12:20 —Grace Bowers
1:20-1:45 — Tiny Habits
2:50-3:15 — Tommy Prine