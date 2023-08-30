Nick Cannon is famous for a lot of things: rapping, comedy, hosting television shows, acting, and having 12 children. He talks about the latter a lot, whether he’s saying he feels like he can impregnate the whole world or explaining his complicated Father’s Day experiences.

Now, his brother, Gabriel Cannon, has even touched on the topic in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. When asked if he can name all of Nick’s kids, he answered, “I haven’t met them, but did y’all see what happened with him? He messed up [naming] all his kids, so I’m not even gonna attempt. I’m just uncle. It’s easy.”

When asked if he has a note on his phone to remind himself of the names, he said, “That or Google. They’re all on the internet.”

The slip-up he referred to is when Nick was asked to name all 12 of his children on The Howard Stern Show and left out his daughter Onyx.

In December, Nick and his wife welcomed the latest baby, Halo Marie Cannon. “December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed,” the mother, Alyssa Scott, captioned her Instagram video. “Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!”