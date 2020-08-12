ASAP Ferg and Nicki Minaj don’t appear in the video for their new collaboration, “Move Ya Hips.” Instead, they opt for the cinematic approach, turning the video into a short film resembling the plot of the sci-fi thriller Ex Machina. When the video’s horny protagonist orders a RealDoll-esque Sex Bot, he gets a lot more than he bargained for. Not only does the bot shoot hoops like a pro, it also malfunctions, showing off a secret feature that its new owner comes to regret.

“Move Ya Hips” is the latest collaboration between the two New Yorkers after “Runnin” with Mike Will Made-It from the Creed II soundtrack. It’s Ferg’s second official lead single of the year after April’s “Value” and his second major collaboration of 2020 after working with IDK on the exuberant “Mazel Tov.” It’s also a reunion with MadeInTYO, who provides the hook on “Move Ya Hips,” after the two previously linked up on the Floor Seats banger “Wam.”

Meanwhile, “Move Ya Hips” completes a hat trick of collaborations for Nicki Minaj which includes the controversial Tekashi 69 reunion “Trollz” and Nicki’s remix of Doja Cat’s viral hit “Say So,” both of which are Nicki’s first two No.1 hits.

Watch ASAP Ferg’s “Move Ya Hips” video featuring Nicki Minaj above.