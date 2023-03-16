Last month, Nicki Minaj teased a new song with a clip at the club full of twerking. She unveiled it a couple of weeks ago, sharing “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” It looks like she’s looking to do more with that track.

On Wednesday (March 15), the rapper shared a video on Instagram of her clad in a revealing bathing suit and dancing and rapping along to “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” It sure looks like a music video is on the way, though no release date was given.

Minaj has been busy. She recently made the announcement that she’s starting her own record label, which will have a roster including artists like Nana Fofie, London Hill, Rico Danna, and Tate Kobang.

There are also rumors of a collaboration between the “Super Bass” performer and rising superstar Ice Spice. In 2020, Ice Spice wrote in a tweet, “Omg, Nicki just followed me agh,” and then followed it up with, “practicing.” Minaj only follows a select few rappers, such as JT and Yung Miami of the City Girls, Bia, and Katie Got Bands, all of whom are previous collaborators. Therefore, speculation has begun. They’ve also been publicly showing each other quite a lot of love and appreciation.