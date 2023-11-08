So far, 2023 belongs to “Say My Grace” rapper Offset. Throughout the year, he’s made a surprise appearance on Amazon Music Live, secured a McDonald’s signature meal collaboration alongside his wife, Cardi B, and dropped his highly anticipated sophomore album Set It Off. Unfortunately, he’s also endured some hardships: the ultimately passing of his former group mate, Takeoff, an intense legal battle with his former record label, and now there could be another court showdown.

According to Rolling Stone, Offset has reportedly been named in a lawsuit stemming from an incident with security during ComplexCon 2021. Paperwork obtained by the platform alleges that Offset (real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus), his musical associate YRN Murk (real name Demetrius Deandre Carter), and one unnamed individual assaulted an attendee during the event (held on November 7, 2021).

The plaintiff, Daveon Clark, alleged that Carter initiated the melee after event staff purportedly deterred Carter from entering a roped-off space due to capacity limitation. Clark went on to say that he was forced to engage in a physical exchange out of self-defense, which Cephus allegedly joined in. Attendees captured video of the alleged incident.

In the filing, it notes, “During this altercation, CSC security guards failed to prevent the attack and instead exacerbated plaintiff’s position by restraining him, allowing defendants Offset and YRN Murk to continue their physical attacks while plaintiff was prevented from protecting himself,”

Clark is seeking real and punitive damages due to the physical and emotional damages the alleged incident caused.

