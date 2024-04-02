It has been four years since the release of PartyNextDoor’s last album, Partymobile. Since then, he’s been teasing the long-awaited follow-up, PartyNextDoor 4, releasing sporadic singles like “Her Old Friends” and blaming any delays on getting sidetracked by … I don’t know if “love” is the right word, but certainly his tendency to get caught up in relationships that don’t work out.

But, the album is nearly here at last, along with a slew of planned headlining performances at festivals like Broccoli City and Afro Nation. Party fans have plenty to look forward to this summer. Meanwhile…

Here’s everything to know about PartyNextDoor 4.