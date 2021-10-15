More than three years after his breakout moment with his “Honesty” single in 2018, Pink Sweats finally arrived with his debut album, Pink Planet earlier this year. The Philly native’s project came after he graced the world with three consecutive EPs: Volume 1, Volume 2, and The Prelude. Five months after dropping off Pink Planet for his fans, Pink Sweats is back in action with his latest single, “I Feel Good.” The track is a soft and heartwarming release that finds the singer appreciating the world around him and how great life feels nowadays.

The single comes after Pink Sweats performed“ At My Worst,” “Heaven,” and “Paradise” on The Eye, a new series that allows up-and-coming artists to their breakout songs in beautiful and minimalistic environments. In an interview on the show, Pink Sweats characterized Pink Planet as “an album about one of the most timeless emotions… love. I wanted to express my love about someone I truly love and document that.”

Pink Planet, which was selected to Uproxx’s list of the Best Albums Of 2021 So Far, presents 18 songs and a lone feature from Kehlani who appears on a remix of “At My Worst.” The song is also one that the duo performance on The Tonight Show.

You can press play on “I Feel Good” in the video above.

