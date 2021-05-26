Polo G Announces His Highly Anticipated ‘Hall Of Fame’ Album

Chicago rapper Polo G is riding on a string of major successes. Now with a recent No. 1 single to his name, the 22-year-old rapper details his highly anticipated third album, Hall Of Fame.

The rapper took to social media to share a short teaser clip as an album announcement, revealing Hall Of Fame is slated for a release on June 11. “I got somethin special for you I hope you appreciate it,” he wrote.

In the video, Polo G lays out his hopes for the LP. “My goals for Hall Of Fame was just to make sure that I can show my diversity as an artist, really like elevate my sound, for the people to hear something that I ain’t ever did before,” he says.

Polo G has already previewed the album with a few singles. His track “Rapstar” hovered at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two consecutive weeks and more recently, the rapper dropped his Lil Wayne-featuring number “Gang Gang.”

Hall Of Fame will arrive just over a year after his 2020 sophomore effort The Goat. Featuring artists like NLE Choppa, Juice WRLD, and BJ The Chicago Kid, the LP debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified Platinum in December.

Watch Polo G’s album teaser above.

Hall Of Fame is out 6/11 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.