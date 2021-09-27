Chicago rising star Polo G is gearing up to embark on his first-ever headlining tour for his No. 1 album Hall Of Fame next month, announcing the tour dates today. It’ll also be his first tour in two years and his first since achieving the aforementioned benchmark.

In a press release for the tour, Polo said, “I’m excited to head back out on the road and perform all of these songs for my fans for the first time. Die A Legend tour was big but this will be even bigger.” The Chicago rapper was unable to tour his second album due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Songs from Hall Of Fame include “Rapstar,” “Gang Gang,” “Painting Pictures,” “So Real,” “Party Lyfe,” “Toxic,” and “Black Hearted.”

The tour’s venues will determine safety protocols and tickets will go on sale Wednesday, September 29 at 10 am local times. You can purchase them here. The tour’s organizers encourage fans to check out their venue’s respective safety protocols and local regulations. You can check out the tour dates below.

10/8 — Cincinnati, OH @ Ovation

10/9 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live

10/15 — Norfolk, VA @ ODU Homecoming

11/23 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

11/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Novo

11/30 — Denver, CO @ Mission

12/2 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

12/3 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

12/6 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

12/9 — Washington, DC @ Echostage

12/17– Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s place

12/18 — Tampa, FL @ MFCU Amphitheatre

12/19 — Atlanta, GA @ The Roxy