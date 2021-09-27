Chicago rising star Polo G is gearing up to embark on his first-ever headlining tour for his No. 1 album Hall Of Fame next month, announcing the tour dates today. It’ll also be his first tour in two years and his first since achieving the aforementioned benchmark.
In a press release for the tour, Polo said, “I’m excited to head back out on the road and perform all of these songs for my fans for the first time. Die A Legend tour was big but this will be even bigger.” The Chicago rapper was unable to tour his second album due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Songs from Hall Of Fame include “Rapstar,” “Gang Gang,” “Painting Pictures,” “So Real,” “Party Lyfe,” “Toxic,” and “Black Hearted.”
The tour’s venues will determine safety protocols and tickets will go on sale Wednesday, September 29 at 10 am local times. You can purchase them here. The tour’s organizers encourage fans to check out their venue’s respective safety protocols and local regulations. You can check out the tour dates below.
10/8 — Cincinnati, OH @ Ovation
10/9 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live
10/15 — Norfolk, VA @ ODU Homecoming
11/23 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
11/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Novo
11/30 — Denver, CO @ Mission
12/2 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
12/3 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
12/6 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
12/9 — Washington, DC @ Echostage
12/17– Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s place
12/18 — Tampa, FL @ MFCU Amphitheatre
12/19 — Atlanta, GA @ The Roxy