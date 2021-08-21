For the third consecutive year, Polo G has shared a full body of work. His new album, titled Hall Of Fame, arrived at the beginning of June, and it captured the rapper’s outlook on the world as a solidified star in hip-hop. It became his first No. 1 album. Two months after its release, Polo G continues returns with a video for “Black Hearted.”

The video captures some of the bigger highlights that have happened in his life over the past couple of months. It starts by showing some behind-the-scenes clips of Polo G throwing the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs baseball game last month. There’s also footage of his performance at this year’s Lollapalooza festival.

“Black Hearted” joins a number of other tracks from Polo G’s third album that received the video treatment, including “Gang Gang” with Lil Wayne, “No Return” with The Kid Laroi and Lil Durk, “Painting Pictures,” and “Toxic.” It also arrives after a string of collaborations, such as Gunna on “Waves,” Morray for a remix of “Trenches“, and Trippie Redd on “Rich MF” from his new album, Trip At Knight.

You can watch the video for “Black Hearted” above.

Hall Of Fame is out now via Columbia Records. Get it here.

Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.