New York’s Times Square recently erected a new permanent outdoor stage, and today, the first performance to take place there has been announced. Post Malone will be the first to perform on the TSX stage, giving a free concert including songs from his upcoming album, Austin. He made the announcement in a typical low key way on Twitter, although billboards promoting the concert went up in Times Square announcing the show as well. The show’s scheduled for 5 PM.

https://twitter.com/PostMalone/status/1681308350552883212

If you’re not going to be in New York City today to see the concert, have no fear. He’s currently on his If Y’all Weren’t Here I’d Be Crying tour, which heads up north to Ontario, Canada tomorrow, then makes an East Coast swing, circling around to the Southwest in August (you can see the setlist here). Meanwhile, Post has been prepping fans for the release of the album with the singles “Chemical,” “Mourning,” and “Overdrive.”

In a video message to fans, he broke down the importance of the album’s title. “That is my name,” he said. “It’s been some of the funnest music, some of the most challenging and rewarding music, for me at least. You know, trying to really push myself and really do some cool stuff. I played guitar on every song on the record and it was a really, really fun experience, and I’m super, super excited to share it with you.”