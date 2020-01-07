Post Malone Took His Shirt Off And Sang A Pantera Song At A Karaoke Bar

Post Malone likes to have fun. He dances to Shania Twain. He put his face on cans of Bud Light. He does stuff with Jimmy Fallon like play beer pong and go to Medieval Times and Olive Garden. (It’s also pretty fun to have the No. 1 song in the country, and to have the longest-running No. 1 album of 2019.) He found even more joy in New York recently, when he linked up with indie group Beach Fossils for some karaoke, where he removed his shirt and sang Pantera’s “Walk.”

The band shared two clips from their night out at a karaoke bar, and in the first, Malone raps along to beatboxing from Beach Fossils singer Dustin Payseur. Malone is wearing a shirt in this video, but in the second clip, he is not. In that video, he and Payseur sing along to the song from Pantera’s 1992 album Vulgar Display Of Power, doing their best growling shouts to the camera.

Malone was the most streamed artist of 2019 on Spotify, and one of the most streamed of the decade as well. As for 2020, it looks like he may pop up on Justin Bieber’s new album.

Watch Malone do his thing at karaoke with Beach Fossils above.

