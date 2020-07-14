Irish rapper Rejjie Snow isn’t exactly a household name in the US just yet, but the burgeoning talent has steadily raised his profile since releasing his The Moon & You mixtape in 2017 and Dear Annie album in 2018. His growing resume includes collaborations with fellow left-of-center talents like Portland rapper Aminé, Brooklyn trendsetter Joey Badass, and Chicagoan singer-songwriter Jesse Boykins III, as well as lo-fi star Clairo on her 2018 EP Diary 001. Today Rejjie returned to the spotlight with the release of his new single, “Cookie Chips” and its accompanying video.

Featuring Chicago producer Cam O’bi — with whom Snow has collborated extensively in the past — and English underground rap icon MF Doom, the nostalgic “Cookie Chips” finds Snow pining for simpler times with “Pokémons in book bag.” Meanwhile, Doom contributes a characteristically gymnastic verse, reminiscing about his own youthful experiences with love and noting there’s “still a ray of hope to live happily ever after though” despite the fact that “Disaster’s what I asked her for.”

In the press release for the new track, Rejjie says, “I love making music and creating moments. It feels good to bring out this song in such an unaccustomed time and begin this new chapter in a solid and happy place.” It’s a safe bet that happy place is soon to generate even more heartfelt music from the Irish MC soon.

Watch Rejjie Snow’s “Cookie Chips” video featuring Cam O’bi and MF Doom above.