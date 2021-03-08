Rowdy Rebel Sharpens His Mic Skills In An Acapella Freestyle

Now that Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel are both out of prison, fans are eagerly waiting to see what the reunited GS9 rappers have got up their respective sleeves. Until they do release new music, however, they’re content to tease the potential of that new release in their interviews. While Bobby appeared to support his Shmigo Gang partner-in-rhyme Quavo during Saturday’s B/R Open Run matchup, Rowdy showed off a time-tempered flow in an acapella freestyle on the Comeupshow with Philadelphia’s Cosmic Kev.

The video that was shared to Power 99 Philadelphia’s YouTube page picks up at the very end of Kev and Rowdy’s interview. Rowdy notes that Kev wants “some bars” and immediately obliges, foregoing the formality of a beat or any other preparation. From the sound of it, he couldn’t wait to showcase his sharpened skill for wordplay and rhyme schemes, which the time away put a fine point on. As he picks up momentum, he actually stands up off the couch where he’s sitting with Kev and gets animated, acting out some of his more visual punchlines.

Rowdy’s comeback so far has included the posthumous “Make It Rain” with Pop Smoke and “Jesse Owens” with Nav. It will also apparently include an appearance at Summer Jam, should the New York-based festival make a return this year.

Watch Rowdy Rebel’s off-the-cuff freestyle above.