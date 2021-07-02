Earlier this year, Russ promised fans that he would drop a new song on a weekly basis for the foreseeable future. It’s an act that the singer did earlier in his career to bring attention and familiarity to his name, and with all the success he’s accumulated up until today, it’s clear that it worked for him. With that being said, it’s no surprise that the Atlanta native went back to it after the strong 2020 he had. His latest release is “On The Way,” a timid, brief track that finds him emphasizing his tunnel vision approach towards life to his family, friends, and women he frequents himself with.

While 2021 might the year of singles for Russ, 2020 was focused on projects. He kicked things off with his third album, Shake The Snow Globe, a 14-track effort that saw contributions from Benny The Butcher, Rick Ross, Bia, and more. He later served up a deluxe reissue for the project with eight new songs and help from Ty Dolla Sign and Westside Boogie. To close off the year, he returned with Chomp, a 6-track EP that saw him stand beside some of the best lyrical talents the music industry has to offer. This includes Ab-Soul, Benny The Butcher, Kxng Crooked, and more.

On a more recent note, Russ has dropped numerous singles that include “Satisfy,” “Lucky,” “Private,” “Status,” and “Small Talk.”

You can listen to the new song in the video above.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.