Houston’s own Sally Sossa drops by UPROXX Sessions this week to perform her combative single “Just Say Dat,” joining a string of strong female performers over the past few weeks that have included Kali, Autumn Corin, and Baby Tate. Sossa’s single, which appears on her March mixtape 4ever Sossa, finds the battle-tested Southerner dismissing haters, telling them to talk about their real problems instead of her.

Sossa’s been a fixture of Uproxx’s Best New Hip-Hop This Week column since December of 2020 when she dropped her mixtape Life Of Sossa, impressing alongside other breakout female rappers like Lakeyah and Latto. She was also one of the artists who was selected to contribute an exclusive track to Madden NFL 22‘s soundtrack and megamix campaign, representing her hometown Houston Texans with the boisterous “Number One.”

Watch Sally Sossa’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Just Say Dat” above.

